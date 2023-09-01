The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Lawton today because of an expected elevation in ozone levels.

According to ODEQ, Lawton and Oklahoma City will be in the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) category because smoke from regional fires will continue to impact the area. Thursday was a moderate (Yellow) ozone day for Lawton, a designation ODEQ expects to continue for Lawton and the rest of the state on Saturday. Under the Orange designation, ODEQ recommends that active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease such as asthma limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Recommended for you