A Sept. 1 shooting at an east Lawton convenience store appears to have been targeted to two men, according to investigators.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Kenard Tawun Swearingen Jr., a.k.a. K.J., 18, of Lawton, for two counts of shooting with intent to kill, records indicate. Each charge is punishable by up to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.