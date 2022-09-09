A Sept. 1 shooting at an east Lawton convenience store appears to have been targeted to two men, according to investigators.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Kenard Tawun Swearingen Jr., a.k.a. K.J., 18, of Lawton, for two counts of shooting with intent to kill, records indicate. Each charge is punishable by up to life in prison.
According to investigators, Swearingen and one of the victims were each in sexual relationships with the same woman and it believe it offered a motive for the morning's violence.
The two men were inside EZ GO, 3003 E. Gore around 6 a.m. Sept. 1 when another man wearing a blue jacket with the hood pulled up and a mask covering his lower face came in, walked past the store clerk, who said, “Good morning” and towards the men, the arrest warrant affidavit states. Swearingen was seen on security video pulling a gun from his jacket pocket as his mask slipped exposing his face to the victims.
Swearingen was then seen shooting both men in the chest, according to the affidavit. They ran to the store front, and he was again seen pointing the gun as if to fire again before fleeing the store on foot.
Both men told police they knew “K.J.” and he was recently disrespecting their dead cousin. The one victim said he and Swearingen were in separate sexual relationships with the same woman, the affidavit states.
The night before, she’d stayed at his apartment and, he said, Swearingen called her repeatedly but she didn’t answer, according to the affidavit. The victims used her car that morning to go to the store.
After video and photos of the suspect were shown through local media, a witness who’d been in the store at the time of the incident told police she’d seen Swearingen's face when the mask fell, according to the affidavit.
A $250,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon his arrest.
If you see Swearingen or have information about his whereabouts, call Lawton Police, 580-581-3250; or call Crime Stoppers, 580-355-INFO (4636) or or visit: Lawtoncrimestoppers.com.