Lawton and Elgin legislators are among the House and Senate members appointed to the newly-created Joint Committee on Administrative Rules by House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat.
McCall said his members will be the same ones serving on the existing House Administrative Rules Committee, including Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton, and Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin. On the Senate side, members will include Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton.
Senate Bill 913 created joint committee to ensure a more transparent and thorough process before state agency administrative rules are approved or repealed, Senate and House leaders said.
“The Legislature lacked an effective method to stop executive branch agencies’ encroachment on legislative authority, until now,” Treat said. “This is a monumental shift at the state Capitol, and one that is long overdue. With the creation of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, the Legislature has a powerful and effective tool to protect legislative authority and stop executive branch overreach.”
Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, the House co-chair, said the joint committee will enhance legislative oversight of executive branch agencies.
“Elected officials set policy for the state, but unelected agency officials too often institute rules that go beyond or are inconsistent with the enabling language set by the peoples’ elected officials,” Gann said. “The House has extensive experience through its existing committee at digging into these rules, and we are thrilled to now jointly engage in that process with the Senate. Oklahoma is dramatically strengthening legislative oversight of executive branch agencies, which will produce better government for all.”