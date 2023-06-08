Lawton, Elgin and Altus residents are among more than 3,000 students nationwide who have won National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation said that officials of each sponsor college selected their winners from among the finalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. Awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
Lawton winners include Marc A. Spotts, Lawton High School, National Merit David A. Burr Scholarship at the University of Oklahoma, with a probable career field in education; and Joshua R. Torkelson, Eisenhower High School, National Merit Texas A&M University Scholarship, probable career field in chemical engineering.
Other winners include Bryce B. Schulke, Elgin High School, National Merit David A. Burr Scholarship at OU, probable career field petroleum engineering; and Morgan L. Beason, Altus High School, National Merit University of Oklahoma Scholarship, probable career field psychiatry.