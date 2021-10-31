The Lawton economy is in good shape, but making any predictions will be tricky, an economist told business leaders who attended the Lawton Economic Development Corporation’s annual forum last week.
“Lawton has weathered the storm,” said Mark Snead, president of RegionTrack, an economic development research firm specializing in regional economic forecasting and analysis. “The fact we are meeting here, in person, should tell you that.”
Snead has been making predictions for Lawton’s economy for years, typically attending the LEDC forum in the spring and making his forecast for the remainder of the year. This year’s forum was unusual in two ways: it was the first in more than 18 months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the 2020 forum and it came in the fall, one month into the year’s final quarter.
So, Snead’s predictions come for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022. The key word: uncertainty.
“This by far is the most unusual cycle,” he said, explaining the number of uncertainties influencing the economy make predictions difficult because there are so many and because they are staying in place, “and that is very rare.”
Among the pleasant surprises for city leaders was hearing the third quarter of 2021 (July through September) was “really solid” and reflected the state’s first sign of organic growth. Snead expects that growth to continue into 2022, both in the state as a whole and in Lawton where “your new normal growth” will affect the region.
The region had several important buffers, some stemming from the federal government. Snead said among the things that kept “the wheels on the car” were federal stimulus packages, dollars that gave households a higher than normal income, which they, in turn, spent to keep sparking the local economy.
Oil and gas prices also are surging, which means more money for a state budget greatly impacted by Oklahoma’s number one industry, in terms of funds pumped into the economy and jobs. Tribal activities also are rebounding; while those activities took a tremendous hit in 2020, that is changing, Snead said.
Snead also credited the military for stabilizing the region.
“It provided a buffer,” he said, of a military-related employment rate that counts 5,000 federal civilian employees among county employees, a slight increase from previous years.
He said as a whole, the traditional economy is seeing a gradual increase, with all sectors — federal, state/local, military and private — adding jobs.
It all helped to establish 2021 as a “monstrously strong” year, in terms of business establishment, he said, of new business growth that he expects to continue.
Snead said some of the findings were strange, calling the increase in household income bizarre. He said that can be traced exclusively to federal stimulus activity, adding total wages still “are soft because we are missing so many employers.” That said, personal income grew 4 percent in the last two years, something he expects to continue.
Surging retail sales has meant increases in sales and use taxes, major funding sources for municipalities. Snead said that tax revenue is growing because of the volume of buying is up, but so are the prices of items being purchased.
The housing market also is up, Snead said, adding housing in every sector “has taken off” this year. He predicts 2022 will be just as robust, with surges in median and average housing prices. Snead said Lawton also is protected, in part, by the manufacturing industry, an important component of the national economy and one that was largely protected here.
But, Lawton and other segments of the country will take a hit from the collapse of population growth.
“This is the slowest population growth we have ever posted, nationally,” he said, of a factor that will affect jobs.
There also are the uncertainties to consider, including COVID-19 and a nation still wrestling with mutations of the virus; the impact of inflation and wages; and federal policies.
Snead said economists can’t predict the effects of policy, in terms of what will shut down, when and for how long. He expects inflation to continue its impact. He said while the Federal Reserve could influence that, but when the Fed steps in, policy mistakes may result.
“Policy mistakes tend to occur when we feel we can solve problems we can’t solve,” he said.