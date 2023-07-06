Lawton Economic Development Authority will weigh a decision in coming months to extend a tax rebate agreement with the entity operating the Hilton Garden Inn convention center.

LEDA members discussed the issue earlier this month, ultimately deciding they had time to weigh the factors before making a decision on extending the existing function space license agreement with Lawton Lodging LLC, operator of the convention center that is part of the downtown hotel. That agreement specifies a rebate on the hotel occupancy tax paid by customers when they rent a room, for a total collection of $3.5 million over a 10-year period, terminating when either goal is reached.

