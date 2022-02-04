OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawton and Duncan are among 28 communities that were selected by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce to receive funding to support the development of 28 new industrial sites to market.
State officials did not say how funding would be supplied.
In November, the Department of Commerce announced plans to use a portion of a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) for local economic development organizations (EDOs) or consortiums of EDOs for site and infrastructure evaluations. During the application period, the department received applications from 39 communities.
“The response to this application was impressive and really shows the commitment our communities have to growth,” said Department of Commerce Executive Director Brent Kisling. “With the availability and capacity of sites being an area of concern, the primary consideration for choosing recipients was size of the properties submitted. This grant will help 28 Oklahoma communities better prepare for growth opportunities, and we at Commerce will put our heads down and work to find ways to help these and other communities succeed.”
Grant funds can be used to help communities identify available site capabilities, what industries those sites can support and quantified site gaps and limitations; to conduct competitive capability assessments; and to make recommendations for investment in infrastructure gaps.
“We are excited for the opportunities this will bring to our communities,” said Nicole Boyles, Commerce director of grants & regional partnerships. “By acquiring data and getting a clearer picture of their competitive advantages, each community can work to tailor their marketing strategies to target the right types of companies for their area. Commerce looks forward to continuing to work with these communities — helping them capitalize on the data they receive and connecting them with other possible funding sources for infrastructure upgrades.”