Lawton High School and Duncan High School were among two of five schools to be presented with a flight simulator from the Corporate Aircraft Association.
The simulators are part of the association’s push to enhance high school aviation curriculum through its “You Can Fly” initiative. Each of the five school districts — Durant, Alva, Bartlesville, Duncan and Lawton — was selected by the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission as a recipient of the gift because of their willingness to serve as leaders in the building of high-quality aviation programs in their regions of Oklahoma.
Chad Kirchen, principal of Lawton High School, said the decision to create an aviation program at the school originally came out of an aviation conference he attended last summer.
“After I attended that conference, I became aware of the resources that were available for aviation curriculum in Oklahoma,” Kirchen said.
Kirchen, and other principals in Lawton, had been tasked by the district superintendent with creating a unique program for each of the school’s three high schools. Kirchen quickly decided that aviation would become Lawton High’s unique program.
“The flight simulator is a big part of that push. It will be used for pilot training, but we won’t just be doing pilot training. We’ve identified 21 different aviation career fields that we are focusing on, not just pilots,” Kirchen said.
The aviation curriculum will launch next year. Kirchen is hopeful that the program can continue to expand with the addition of the flight simulator.
“We haven’t done a whole lot of announcing on this yet because right now we are still writing the program, but we’re going to make it happen,” Kirchen said. “We’re going to make this work and expose kids to a lot of different career fields.”
In Duncan, K-12 STEM Coordinator Tammy Bennet said the flight simulator is a big part of Duncan High School’s upcoming aviation program as well.
“We are very excited. We know that aeronautics has become very big in our area. We have a flight and space class and from there we decided to do the ‘You Can Fly’ program,” Bennet said. “We have quite a few students in the flight and space class right now, I’d say about 50 students.”
The Duncan program will launch next year at the freshman level, but eventually the program will become a four-year class, and students will be able to advance each year until they graduate.
“We’re grateful and excited the aeronautics program chose us,” Bennet said.
The designated high schools are just five of the nearly 30 Oklahoma schools that are teaching the “You Can Fly” curriculum during the 2021-2022 school year. Developed by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), the free program offers schools the opportunity to teach two aviation pathways of curriculum to students in grades 9-12 and prepare them for a career in aviation.