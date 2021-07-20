A Lawton man has been charged with first-degree manslaughter after a fatal accident Sunday morning killed one person.
Nevin Berke Whitis, 29, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of first-degree manslaughter, as well as misdemeanor counts of person involved in personal injury accident while under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating liquor, transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and reckless driving, records indicate. The felony is punishable by no less than 4 years in prison.
Lawton Police Sgt. Matthew Wiggington said he was working the scene of the wreck, shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road. He arrived to find Jonathon Flores slumped over dead behind the wheel of a gray Chevrolet Impala that had suffered “major rear end damage,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
A black Nissan Titan had struck the traffic pole at the southeast section of the intersection, knocking it off its base. Whitis was the driver of the Titan, the affidavit states. When the officer asked what happened, Wiggington said Whitis had slurred speech as he “began to ramble” about a woman coming to get him.
“It seemed that Whitis was rambling about things that did not make sense,” Wiggington said.
Investigators put together what happened during the wreck. It was determined the Impala was stopped at the eastbound red light on Cache Road when the eastbound Titan crashed into it from the rear, shoving it into the intersection “with extreme force,” according to the affidavit. The Impala struck a Kia Sorento in the front end as it was turning southbound onto 67th Street. The three passengers of the Kia were treated for injuries at a local hospital.
Witnesses said “they never saw any headlight, tail lights, or brake lights from the Titan prior to, or after the collision,” the affidavit states. Another vehicle was struck during the crash, as well, but no injuries were reported.
A search of the Nissan turned up a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, according to Wiggington. Whitis was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries as well as a blood draw due to his demeanor, according to the affidavit.
Whitis, who is held on $200,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 8 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
