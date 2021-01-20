Police are investigating a Monday night armed robbery of a southwest Lawton dollar store.
Lawton Police Sgt. Dane Swinford reported being called shortly after 9:30 p.m. to Dollar General, 814 W. Lee, regarding a robbery.
A store employee said an unknown black man came into the store, pulled out a pistol and demanded all the money from the cash register, the report states. After complying, she said he took the cash as well as her phone from her pocket before leaving the scene.
Police collected the cash drawer as evidence for the collection of fingerprints. Store security video captured the robbery and a copy of the footage was to be turned over to police, the report states.
If you have any information regarding any this incident, you can call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO or submit an anonymous tip on the mobile app.