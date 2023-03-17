A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August for a Lawton doctor accused of inappropriate sexual conduct while practicing.
Dr. Bali Reddy Sodam, 57, appeared Tuesday in Comanche County District Court for his preliminary hearing conference for sexual battery and indecent exposure, records indicate. He was represented by Mack Martin.
Special District Judge Susan Zwaan ordered the preliminary hearing be set for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 4.
Sodam was charged in June 2022 for allegations he exposed himself and sexually abused a patient during a Jan. 14, 2022, examination at his office at Comanche Nephrology, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
At the present, the Oklahoma State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision has reached a partial agreement with Sodam for restrictions on his license. He can only see patients via telemedicine under supervision. The hearing regarding his full licensure is pending the outcome of the criminal complaints in Comanche County.
The State Board’s action followed three allegations: one regarding Sodam’s conduct at his office at Comanche Nephrology, 4417 W. Gore, Suite No. 1, as well as two others stemming from claims of sexual harassment and misconduct at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, according to the complaints.
Sodam lost his privileges with Comanche County Memorial Hospital when the third complaint was filed in February 2022, according to hospital officials. He also is no longer affiliated with Southwestern Medical Center.
Separately, Sodam had two civil cases pending in Comanche County District Court. One case filed for medical negligence in September 2022 by Gary Richards against Sodam, Comanche Nephrology, Memorial Hospital, Dr. Ricardo Aguilar and several other individuals identified as John and Jane Does as well as John Doe companies was dismissed without prejudice in December 2022, records indicate.
The second case filed by Leslie Whiles, Dr. Magdalena Sikora and New Directions Dialysis LLC in October 2022, accuses Sodam of defamation/slander. Civil relief of more than $10,000 is sought.
Sodam has been free on $25,000 bail since his initial court appearance July 7, 2022, on the Comanche County felony case.