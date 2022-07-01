More has been learned about a Lawton doctor accused of sexual battery and indecent exposure following an alleged incident in his office with a patient in January.
Records indicate Dr. Bail Reddy Sodam has faced recent investigation by the State Board of Licensure and Supervision Board for similar allegations in 2021.
An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday in Comanche County District Court for Sodam, 57, of Lawton, for counts of sexual battery and indecent exposure, records indicate.
Sodam is accused of exposing himself and sexually abusing a patient Jan. 14 at his office at Comanche Nephrology, 4417 W. Gore, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
As of Thursday, the State Board of Licensure and Supervision Board identifies Sodam as a doctor who specializes in internal medicine and nephrology who has listed admitting privileges at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Southwestern Medical Center and Duncan Regional Hospital. His state license is set to expire if it is not renewed by November. The license was most recently renewed in September 2021.
Nicole Jolly, marketing director for Comanche County Memorial Hospital, said Sodam and his practice are “not affiliated with us and does not have privileges here and hasn’t since November 2021.”
“His practice has never been a part of Comanche County Memorial Hospital,” she said. “He’s an independent doctor. He had privileges here. There’s a lot of doctors who do that.”
Jolly said doctors may have admitting privileges but are not affiliated with Memorial Hospital.
Sodam also is no longer affiliated with Southwestern Medical Center, according to Mary Towe, coordinator for marketing and communications.
“Dr. Sodam is not a member of SWMC’s medical staff, as of February 2022,” she said. “I know the Oklahoma Medical Board shows he’s affiliated, but the information on their site is entered by the physician, so it’s not always current or accurate.”
The State Board of Licensure and Supervision Board entered a complaint on Feb. 7 for three separate allegations about Sodam’s conduct.
The first allegation, according to the verified complaint, was from Oct. 26, 2021, and involved sexual conduct wherein a former patient with the same initials as the victim in the Comanche County case reported Sodam made “inappropriate comments” as well as touching in a sexual manner and exposing himself, according to the complaint.
The second and third allegations include connections to Memorial Hospital.
Sodam was accused in the complaint from Nov. 5, 2021, alleging he “sexually, physically, and verbally harassed employees of a contract provider of acute dialysis” while Sodam “provided patient services” to the hospital, the complaint states.
The third complaint was by an administrator at the hospital regarding “complaints of sexual harassment” and showed he’d been placed on a leave of absence “related to the allegations,” according to the complaint.
A State Board of Licensure and Supervision Board hearing was scheduled for May 19. However, results of the hearing or if it has been held, were unavailable.
Assistant Attorney General Maria Maule said she forwarded questions to the Board’s executive director and its prosecutor for a response.
On Wednesday, Sodam was identified on the doctor’s directory of Memorial’s website, but the page returned no entry for anyone attempting to access it on Thursday. Jolly declined to address the discrepancy but clarified that a doctor on the directory doesn’t necessarily mean affiliation.
“Just because a doctor is on the directory does not mean they are affiliated with us,” she said. “They will have privileges but does not mean they are a part of us.”
Jolly declined to comment on specific questions regarding the 2021 allegations against Sodam and his suspension of privileges with the hospital in November 2021.
“We cannot provide any further information, as it is privileged and confidential,” she said.
A $20,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Sodam’s arrest, records indicate. Records indicate he was not in custody as of Thursday afternoon.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s Office has not responded to questions regarding if Sodam has made contact and arrangements for turning himself in as well as when he will be arraigned.