TIPTON — In December of last year, The Lawton Constitution put out a call to local nonprofit organizations for its annual wish list page. These wish lists are submitted to the paper by various organizations and then published in the hope that some kind individual in the community can lend a helping hand.
At the Tipton Children’s Home in Tipton, OK, Director Joe Waugh put together a wish list with everything from trash bags to a driver’s education car. And while he had hopes for a few donations to trickle in, he never expected the gift the home was about to receive.
“Dr. Bridges, in Lawton, saw in the newspaper that we were looking for a new car,” Waugh said. “So he donated one to us. It was really unexpected.”
Dr. Todd Bridges is a Lawton native with long ties to the Tipton Children’s Home. He had recently won a new car in a charity golf tournament from Classic Chevrolet.
“I knew Geneva Osborn, who used to kind of run the place with her husband. and I knew a lot of kids that came from that home growing up. When I read that in the paper, my wife Lori and I both decided we didn’t need the car, our kids didn’t need the car...those kids needed the car for their driver’s ed program,” Bridges said.
The Tipton’s Children’s Home is a non-residential childcare facility that is licensed by DHS but runs entirely off of donations, according to Waugh.
“It’s people like (Dr. Bridges) that keep us going and have always kept us going,” Waugh said.
The new car will be used as a training vehicle for the home’s students as they learn to drive. Right now, the home has three students who are learning to drive.
“We have to do a lot of practice driving,” Waugh said, “and when it’s all said and done these kids will be able to drive the car back and forth to school as seniors. This helps them have some normalcy, and normalcy is a big word in our business.”
“My relationship with that home goes back probably 40 years,” Bridges said. “I’m not one to look for publicity. Those kids needed it and we didn’t.”
Waugh said that he can’t thank the Bridges enough for their donation, and that anyone else who would like to help the home out, or just learn more about it, is free to give him a call personally at 667-5221.