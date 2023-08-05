Dr. Sodam in his preliminary hearing

As his legal counsel Mack Martin, right, examines his notes, Dr. Bali Reddy Sodam looks towards the gallery in Special District Judge Susan Zwaan’s courtroom Friday during his preliminary hearing for sexual misconduct allegations.

 Scott Rains/staff

A Lawton doctor was bound over for trial Friday for allegations of sexual battery and indecent exposure.

Following an hour of testimony and cross-examination of Mildred Anderson, Comanche County Special District Judge Susan Zwaan bound Dr. Bali Reddy Sodam, 58, of Lawton, over for trial for felony counts of sexual battery and indecent exposure, records indicate. The crimes are each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you