A Lawton doctor is accused of sexual battery and indecent exposure following an alleged incident with a patient in January.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Dr. Bali Reddy Sodam, 57, of Lawton, with counts of sexual battery and indecent exposure, records indicate. The crimes are each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The incident is alleged to have happened on Jan. 14 from his office at Comanche County Memorial Hospital Nephrology, 4417 W. Gore, Suite No. 1, according to the warrant affidavit.
The woman told Lawton Police Detective Aaron Molloy she’d gone to Sodam for a medical appointment when he asked her if she had a boyfriend, a common question she received during her visits. She said she was sick and not looking for a boyfriend and that’s when he asked her if she likes sex, the affidavit states.
Next, she said, Sodam shut the exam room door, walked back and unzipped his pants and asked her to perform oral sex, Molloy stated. She said he put his genitals in her face and when she put her hands up to block her face, he grabbed her hand, put it upon himself and used it to masturbate, according to the affidavit.
When he was done, she said Sodam grabbed tissues, cleaned himself up and left the room and she, in turn, fled to her vehicle and called her daughter to tell her what happened, the affidavit states.
According to his biography posted to medicinenet.com, Sodam graduated from the Gsvm Medical College, Sri Venkateswara Medical College in 1993. He works in Lawton, is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center, and two other locations and specializes in Internal Medicine and Nephrology.
A $20,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Sodam’s arrest, records indicate.