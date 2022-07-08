More than a week after an arrest warrant was issued for sexual battery and indecent exposure allegations, a Lawton doctor made his initial appearance in court.
Dr. Bali Reddy Sodam, 57, of Lawton, appeared Thursday afternoon with his attorney, Mack Martin, of Oklahoma City, before Comanche County Special District Judge Grant Sheperd. Sodam was charged with felony counts of sexual battery and indecent exposure. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Sodam is accused of exposing himself and sexually abusing a patient during a Jan. 14 examination at his office at Comanche Nephrology, 4417 W. Gore, Suite No. 1, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
An arrest warrant was issued June 29, records indicate. Sodam’s legal counsel told the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office that Sodam also is under investigation by the State Board of Licensure and Supervision Board for similar allegations from 2021. He is recognized by the state board as a doctor who specializes in internal medicine and nephrology who has had admitting privileges at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Southwestern Medical Center and Duncan Regional Hospital.
The Board entered a complaint on Feb. 7 for three separate allegations regarding Sodam’s conduct. One was for a similar allegation made by a patient on Oct. 26, 2021.
A second complaint was filed Nov. 5, 2021, from a contract provider of acute dialysis with Memorial Hospital. In this complaint, three employees resigned from the assignment after alleging Sodam “sexually, physically, and verbally harassed employees” while he “provided patient services” to the hospital, according to the allegations.
A Memorial Hospital administrator made the third complaint soon after regarding “complaints of sexual harassment.” Sodam was placed on a leave of absence “related to the allegations,” according to the complaint.
Sodam lost his privileges with Memorial Hospital when the third complaint was filed. He also is no longer affiliated with Southwestern Medical Center following the February complaint with the State Board of Licensure and Supervision Board.
According to the verified complaint filing by the state board, based on the forgoing complaints, Sodam “is guilty of unprofessional conduct” for physical/sexual conduct with a patient, “conduct likely to harm the public,” “dishonorable or immoral conduct,” the commission of any act of sexual abuse, misconduct related or unrelated to his practice of medicine and surgery, abuse of a physician’s position of trust, and “engaging in predatory sexual behavior.”
A State Board of Licensure and Supervision Board hearing for Sodam to answer the complaint was scheduled for May 19. The hearing has been continued but no rescheduled date has been set.
Sodam was booked into the Comanche County Detention Center and promptly bonded out on $25,000 bail soon after the court appearance. He was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. He is scheduled to return to court for his preliminary hearing conference at 3 p.m. Sept. 13.