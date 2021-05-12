The City of Lawton is now a five-time Oklahoma Excellence Certified Healthy Community, the highest of three levels of certifications.
The designation comes because of the city’s continuous commitment to promote wellness, encourage the adoption of healthy behaviors and establish safe and supportive environments.
“We are proud to be recognized again with this certification and appreciate the opportunity to contribute to making Lawton a premiere healthy city to live, work and play in,” said Tiffany Martinez Vrska, community relations director for the City of Lawton.
Certified Healthy recipients are recognized as leaders in their communities or state for making health and wellness a priority, by exhibiting “outstanding efforts and achievements” in actively creating healthier communities. There are several categories of entities and communities in the program. Initiators of this program include the Oklahoma Turning Point Council, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma State Chamber and the Oklahoma Academy for State Goals.
The City of Lawton has received the Excellence rating in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. The application process is overseen by the City of Lawton’s Planning Department. Additional information is available through certifiedhealthyok.com.