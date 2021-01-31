Longtime Lawton dentist Todd Bridges is the new chairman of the McMahon Foundation Board of Trustees.
The decision comes after an election of officers earlier last month. Bridges succeeds Lawton attorney Mike Mayhall, who will return to his membership position on the board. Lawton businessman Phil Kennedy became the vice chairman and Lawton banker Mark Henry has been elected secretary/treasurer.
Bridges was asked to join the board of trustees in 2014.
“An honor and pleasure of a lifetime cannot express enough the joy that I have serving on this board, and to take Dr. Charles Graybill’s place just makes it that much more special,” Bridges said, of his board tenure and new leadership position.
Louise McMahon and her son Eugene established the foundation in 1940 to provide grants for the benefit of civic, educational, health, artistic and various philanthropic endeavors in the Lawton community. Bridges said his membership on the board is even more special because of his family’s connection to the McMahon family.
“My grandmother Darlene Bridges knew Mrs. McMahon,” he said. “I recall a story she told in which Mrs. McMahon was on her way over to their house for a visit and Nannie, my grandmother, didn’t have any brownies or cookies to offer her when she arrived. She quickly made a homemade batch of cookies and just as Mrs. McMahon came to the door, she got them fresh out of the oven in time to greet the Lawton legend. Mrs. McMahon not only made an impact on my grandmother, but continues to make a tremendous impact on our community 81 years later.”
Bridges said nearly everyone in the Lawton-Fort Sill community has benefitted from the McMahon Foundation’s activities, which have ranged from funding construction of McMahon Memorial Auditorium and renovation of Lawton City Hall, to scholarships for students attending Cameron University. Bridge said the board takes each grant request with the utmost seriousness, and within the last 12 years alone, the foundation has funded almost $30 million in grants.
“I couldn’t be more excited for the next decade and extremely grateful for the honor as chairman,” he said.
Bridges is a lifelong Lawtonian and graduate of Lawton High School. He attended and graduated Cameron University as a Presidential Leaders and University Scholar. Bridges then graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry and followed in a one-year program with a certificate in the Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency. He has been the senior dental partner in the general dentistry practice of Bridges and Buckner Dentistry by Design for the last 26 years.
He and his wife, Lori, a clinical pharmacist at the VA Fort Sill, have two children: Connor, 24, and Anslee, 21. He serves as a deacon in Northwest Church of Christ, and is dental director of the Hearts That Care Medical, Dental, and Eye Clinic. He also is a member of the International College of Dentists and the American College of Dentists of which only 6 percent of dentists in the United States or around the world belong to.
Previously, Bridges served as the president of the Oklahoma Dental Association, chairman of the Cameron University Foundation, president of the Lawton Public School Foundation, member of the OU College of Dentistry Admissions Committee, and Oklahoma Dental Associations Presidents Leadership Award recipient. Recently he was awarded the Most Distinguished Alumnus of the OU College of Dentistry.