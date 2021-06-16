Lawton’s Fire Marshal and police department are investigating the early-morning fire Monday at a local daycare.
LPD Officer Enoch Marshall reported responding shortly after 12:30 am. to a structure fire at Creative Moments Daycare, 1421 NW 67th.
While at the scene, an assistant fire marshal told Marshall a brick had been thrown through the back door window to show signs of forced entry, the report states. It was thought to be a possible arson.
The building had a great deal of smoke pouring from it, stopping north and southbound traffic while firefighters battled flames for over two hours before putting the fire out and tamping down the smoke, according to Marshall. Officers were on standby the whole time in case residents of a nearby apartment complex needed to be evacuated.
The fire remains under investigation.