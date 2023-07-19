Residential curbside cleanup resumes today after weeks of delay as the City of Lawton focused its resources on clearing debris from the June 15 storm.
Lawton’s residential customers in Area 3 (those who receive regular weekly collection on Thursdays) will be the first neighborhoods to resume the curbside bulk collections. That area also was the first to have its bulk collections suspended in the wake of the storm.
City of Lawton officials are reminding residents that all regular bulk guidelines must be followed, or residents face the threat of additional fees.
Requirements include placing no more than 4 cubic yards of waste (equivalent to two refrigerators or three queen-sized mattresses) within 10 feet of the curb, and at least 5 feet away from obstructions such as fences, vehicles, water and gas meters, and mailboxes. Tree debris must be cut in lengths of less than 6 feet, with a maximum diameter of 24 inches, and leaves and grass clippings must be bagged. Other large items, such as appliances and furniture may be placed, and cardboard boxes must be broken down. City officials say storm debris still may be placed at the curb, as long as it fits bulk regulations.
Bulk piles larger than 4 cubic yards will be subject to additional fees, as will all non-compliant items.