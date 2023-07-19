Roof work begins

The ring of nails being hammer is beginning to resound throughout Lawton as roofs are replaced following the June 15 wind and hail storm. City officials have said they are finally done with collecting debris resulting from that storm and can resume curbside bulk collections, beginning today with Area 3.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Residential curbside cleanup resumes today after weeks of delay as the City of Lawton focused its resources on clearing debris from the June 15 storm.

Lawton’s residential customers in Area 3 (those who receive regular weekly collection on Thursdays) will be the first neighborhoods to resume the curbside bulk collections. That area also was the first to have its bulk collections suspended in the wake of the storm.

