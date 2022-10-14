Tonight’s Moonlight Walk Against Drugs is an opportunity for the community to help fight crime and learn how substance abuse affects the community.
Kenneth Dixon from Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma invites everyone to meet up at 6 p.m. at the Holiday House in Elmer Thomas Park, 301 NW Ferris. The walk begins soon after and the evening continues with displays, activities, food and more, he said. It’s all free to attend.
There may even be some dancing in the moonlight following the walk when Dani Carson performs at 7:50 p.m., according to Dixon.
This is the first Moonlight Walk Against Drugs since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the past two years to be put on hold.
Emergency agencies represented include Lawton Police and Fire, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Survival Flight and more will be onsite. Dixon said there will be active activities for all-ages. T-shirts and raffle tickets will be available.
“Axon Tasers will be there doing demonstrations on using the Taser with a virtual reality course,” he said. “There will be bounce houses, McGruff the Crime Dog will be there, the fire department’s smoke house and more.”
Dixon said the event has history. It also has purpose.
“This is the 29th year for the walk,” he said. “It’s to raise awareness of the affects of alcohol and drugs on the community.”
The night’s interaction with the public, and Dixon’s belief there’s “going to be a pretty good turnout,” offer high hopes. The importance of what Crime Stoppers contributes to the community is hoped to be reciprocated through raising money to help the group continue its mission, he said.
“This Moonlight Walk is our primary way of raising money to pay out for those tips,” he said. “Without raising money, there’s no way to pay out tipsters.
“And without the community’s help, a lot of crimes would go unsolved,” he said.