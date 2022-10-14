Moon Light Walk Against Drugs

Lawton Police Detective Jonathan Santiago helps Mason Parson hold up a police shield during the 2019 Moonlight Walk Against Drugs in Elmer Thomas Park. The event returns at 6 p.m. tonight after two years without due to the pandemic.

 File art

Tonight’s Moonlight Walk Against Drugs is an opportunity for the community to help fight crime and learn how substance abuse affects the community.

Kenneth Dixon from Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma invites everyone to meet up at 6 p.m. at the Holiday House in Elmer Thomas Park, 301 NW Ferris. The walk begins soon after and the evening continues with displays, activities, food and more, he said. It’s all free to attend.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

