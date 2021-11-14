Ron Cleary, a U.S. Army veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, began knitting hats and scarves as a means of putting his mind at ease.
Cleary said that through the Crafts, Arts and Hobby Association, he has found a community of people who share a passion for knitting and crocheting.
“We all work together to make our work better, and to learn new ways of doing things from each other,” Cleary said.
Cleary will be just one of about 200 vendors who will show their wares at the Craft Harvest Arts and Craft Show this weekend at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan.
The organization’s annual craft has been held annually since 1973, and has grown steadily, with more than 10,000 attendees coming regularly in recent years.
Last year, the association opted to cancel the craft show due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The craft show’s organizer, Jose Vazquez, hopes for the event to return in a big way.
“I expect we’re going to have a banner year this show,” Vazquez said.
The event will include 200 tables featuring work from about 170 artists and crafters from all around Southwest Oklahoma. There also will be a food court provided by the Great Plains Coliseum.
The association is a non-profit organization that helps other organizations in the Lawton area with donations of money, crafts, food and clothing. They make annual donations to the Lawton Food Bank, The Senior Center for Creative Living, Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry, The C. Carter Crane Center for Empowerment and others.
Vazquez said that the organization means a lot to him and to other members.
“It’s really more like a big family,” Vazquez said.
The organization has open membership, and invites members from all over the community to join. They hold meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 SW Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive.
For more information on the Craft Show and the Lawton Crafts, Arts and Hobby Association, contact Vazquez at 585-2447.