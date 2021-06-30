A couple are wanted for child neglect after investigators learned their infant daughter was diagnosed by a doctor for failure to thrive under their care.
The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Tuesday for Andrew Dewayne Sewell, 42, of Lawton, and Julie Ann Masaharu Cabrera, 36, for allegations of child neglect, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
The pair are accused failing to provide adequate medical care, nurturance and affection, according to the charges.
Lawton police began investigating the parents after the doctor’s diagnosis of the now 4-month-old girl which followed a DHS investigation. The child had been removed from the home after being exposed to domestic violence, according to the warrant affidavit. The doctor’s diagnosis was made due to her being in the 1 percentile for height and weight. The girl had never seen a doctor following her birth.
Sewell has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from June 2010 for unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, records indicate.
Sewell’s cash warrant bond was set at $50,000. Cabrera’s cash warrant bond was set at $25,000 with the stipulation she have no contact with the child unless authorized by DHS.