Cuffs

A Lawton mother and father are wanted for allegations they exposed their 10-month-old child to methamphetamine and tried to avoid medical treatment when it looked like they would get in trouble.

The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Monday for Raymond Carrillo, 25, and Ciara M. Ortiz, 30, for counts of child neglect, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

