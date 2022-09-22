A Lawton mother and father are wanted for allegations they exposed their 10-month-old child to methamphetamine and tried to avoid medical treatment when it looked like they would get in trouble.
The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Monday for Raymond Carrillo, 25, and Ciara M. Ortiz, 30, for counts of child neglect, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Lawton police began investigating on Aug. 18 after a then-unknown woman came to Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s emergency room with a 10-month-old child whose feet were “cold and stiff,” the warrant affidavit states. When told the child would be admitted, the woman took the child outside and told staff she was apprising her husband of the situation. They never returned.
Hospital security issued a be on the lookout bulletin through Southwest Oklahoma Crime Stoppers that included a description of the white Chevrolet Suburban they left in. They were stopped with the child by police two days later and it was learned Carrillo and Ortiz were the parents of the child, the affidavit states.
A DHS case worker went to their home to conduct a welfare check and found the couple’s four children, including the 10-month-old, lived in conditions with “dirty floors with heavily soiled carpets and that a bathroom was completely covered in black mold,” Lawton Police Detective Robert Meurant stated. The four children were taken for evaluations.
Out of the four minor children, only the 10-month-old’s urine showed positive for methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
Once treated and released from the hospital, all four children were placed in DHS custody.
Carrillo met with Meurant on Aug. 22. Carrillo first blamed another person who had stayed at the home dropped the meth and denied using the drug, the affidavit states.
Three days later, Carillo was interviewed again. This time, he admitted to using meth once a week and said he keeps the drug in his pants pocket, according to the affidavit. He said the 10-month-old was on the bedroom floor while he was making the child a bottle of water and noticed her to be “crossed eye” and assumed it was from staring at the ceiling fan, Meurant stated.
Carrillo told the detective he believes the girl found an unknown amount of meth on the floor and ingested it. When asked whose meth it was, he replied “my meth,” the affidavit states.
Carrillo and Ortiz have $50,000 cash warrant bonds upon arrest.