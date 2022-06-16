A man and woman are in jail after investigators said they discovered a 6-year-old girl surrounded by filth and methamphetamine paraphernalia.
A Department of Human Services Child Welfare Specialist described the home as “one of the worst” he has seen.
Kurt D. Wimberly, 49, and Bonnie Vogel, 33, each made initial appearances Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where they received felony charges of child neglect, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison and/or a fine between $500 and $5,000.
Lawton Police Sgt. D.J. Hallagin stated he’d been contacted around 5 p.m. Saturday by a woman who said Wimberly, her brother, had called asking if she knew where his 6-year-old daughter was. She didn’t know and he hung up the phone. She was told the child could be at 1204 NW Irwin, the probable cause affidavit states.
Hallagin noticed trash, needles, open alcohol containers and dogs roaming free outside the home and made contact with a woman. She said Wimberly and Vogel had spent the night before at the home before leaving in the morning, the affidavit states. The child was left abandoned at the home, Hallagin stated.
Officers discovered “deplorable conditions” once inside with an infestation of roaches, ants, spiders and bed bugs crawling throughout, according to the affidavit. Trash and filth littered the home and the girl was found asleep on an uncovered mattress with cigarette burns on it, covered in bugs and a pile of ashes near her head, Hallagin stated.
The girl was awakened and, although 6 years old, spoke at a 1½- to 2-year-old level, the affidavit states. It was discovered she’s not attended school. There were no toys or child’s clothing found at the home.
When confronted by officers about the meth items within reach of the girl, the woman said Wimberly and Vogel had been smoking meth the night before in the girl’s presence, according to the affidavit.
Hallagin made contact with Wimberly and the officer stated he “had pinpoint pupils and body tremors.” Wimberly “was clearly intoxicated on methamphetamine” but advised he had not used any, the affidavit states. He said he’d left the girl with Vogel at the home.
Department of Human Services Child Welfare Specialist James McCarty arrived and took custody of the girl. He described the home as “one of the worst” he has seen, the affidavit states. McCarty told police there were already open cases on Wimberly and Vogel “due to them living with a sex offender” and the girl at one point.
Each held on $10,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the child, Wimberly and Vogel return to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 29 for their preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.