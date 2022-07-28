A Lawton couple is in jail after investigators say they discovered the conditions their 1-year-old child was living in were dangerous.
The child was suffering from bug bites with open sores that seemed to be getting worse, according to police.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
A Lawton couple is in jail after investigators say they discovered the conditions their 1-year-old child was living in were dangerous.
The child was suffering from bug bites with open sores that seemed to be getting worse, according to police.
Rickey Wade Mantooth, 45, and Angela Idle, 31, both of Lawton, made initial appearances in Comanche County District Court on Monday for separate allegations of child neglect, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
The couple was arrested Thursday following a welfare check by Lawton Police. A tip was received the 1-year-old child was suffering sores all over the body while living at 1222 NW Ozmun.
Officer Tyler Zehren stated the yard was covered in trash and the house had a “bad stench” coming from it. The officer spoke with Mantooth, who became “immediately upset” and said the child was with his mother, Idle, who had walked to the store, the probable cause affidavit states. The officer noticed Mantooth had bad sores and bites to his arm. Mantooth said the house has a bad case of bedbugs and he can’t get rid of them, the officer stated.
When Idle returned, Zehren reported the child had “extremely bad rashes and bites across his entire body including face. … had visible open sores and bites that seemed to be getting worse,” the affidavit states. An ambulance was called.
The parents said the child suffered from cradle cap and their last doctor’s appointment was three months ago, according to the affidavit.
A walk-through of the home revealed “a large amount of bugs of all species throughout the entire home. The bugs were making trails across the walls,” the affidavit states. Zehren stated the house was littered with old food and all surfaces cluttered with trash.
Inside the bedroom shared by the child and parents, ash trays, cigarettes, marijuana and narcotics bottles were found within easy access to the child and the child’s bedding was covered in bedbugs, according to the affidavit.
Boon and Idle were arrested for child neglect and Idle’s mother, who also lives in the home, was issued an arrest and summons citation for “not doing anything to help the child in these conditions,” the affidavit states. The child was placed into Department of Human Services care.
Held on $7,500 with the stipulation to have no contact with the child only at DHS discretion, Mantooth and Idle return to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 25 for their preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.