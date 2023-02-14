Jim and Claudette Butemeyer

A photo of Jim and Claudette Butemeyer on their wedding day, Dec. 10, 2022. Life took them on different paths, but they fell in love last year.

 Courtesy photo

You’re never too old to find love.

Just ask newlyweds Claudette and Jim Butemeyer. The two, who have known each other since attending Central Junior/Senior High School in the 1950s, wed on Dec. 10, 2022.

Recommended for you