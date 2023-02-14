You’re never too old to find love.
Just ask newlyweds Claudette and Jim Butemeyer. The two, who have known each other since attending Central Junior/Senior High School in the 1950s, wed on Dec. 10, 2022.
Although they have known each other since their junior high days, they never dated. In high school, Jim ran track and Claudette was a cheerleader and majorette.
After high school, life took them on different paths. Claudette married Fred Burch in 1953; he operated Burch Construction and she was a hairdresser. He died in 2018 after 63 years of marriage.
After Jim’s first marriage ended, he married Patsy Bay in 2003. The two had dated in high school.
“I thought we were going to get married (after high school),” Jim said of his relationship with Patsy. Jim explained that when Patsy’s half-brother returned from imprisonment in Russia, she took him to visit family and Jim didn’t see her for some time.
“I was going over there, and my high school track coach had stepped in, and out of the blue she said she was going to marry him,” Jim said.
Patsy married John Bay after high school and they moved to California, where she stayed for 47 years. After John and Patsy divorced, she moved back to Lawton and she and Jim reconnected at a class reunion. They were married for 17 years until she died in 2020.
“Everything was great, just great, right up until the end,” he said of his marriage to Patsy.
Claudette, who had grown up with Patsy in Marlow, attended Patsy’s graveside service. That’s when she and Jim reconnected. Claudette was working on a class reunion that eventually was canceled due to the pandemic. Patsy had organized past reunions and Claudette spent time at Jim’s looking for information related to the reunions.
“We talked so much over the phone that we got to know each other again,” Claudette said. “We continued talking over the phone and he convinced me to let him take me out.”
The two spent their date dining in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Both had some of the same friends and enjoyed activities together, such as attending the Senior Center for Creative Living.
“The more I was around him, the more I wanted to be around him,” Claudette said. Claudette said she had been single for five years and was not “looking for a man.”
While Claudette admits she was not looking for a relationship, Jim said things were different for him.
“I was just lonely as heck,” he said.
They agreed that finding love in their 80s — she’s 85 and Jim’s 87 — has been good for them.
“It’s been great. We’ve enjoyed every day,” Jim said.
“Jim keeps me grounded,” Claudette said.