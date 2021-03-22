Police called to a Feb. 28 domestic incident found evidence used for arrest warrants for a couple accused of growing a lot of pot in their home and neglect of their 3-year-old child.
The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Thursday for Zachary Edward Mahaffey, 31, and Soobin Jang, 26, with felony counts of child neglect and cultivation of controlled substance, records indicate. The neglect count is punishable by up to life in prison.
Police responded to a domestic call around 10 p.m. Feb. 28 and made contact with Jang who said her husband, Mahaffey, turned a verbal argument physical, according to the warrant affidavit. Police found several holes punched in the walls, groceries spread across the floor and, investigators described a whole lot more.
A tray with loose marijuana was found on the coffee table and several large mason jars filled with marijuana were on the floor, the affidavit states. Marijuana branches and stalks hanged from the kitchen ceiling. Investigators said the couple toddler daughter was freely walking around amongst the marijuana. Officers also found several fully grown plants growing in a bedroom.
A DHS caseworker did a walk-through and called the conditions “unsafe” and let Mahaffey take the girl to a safe place, according to the affidavit.
Jang told police she has a valid medical marijuana card and admitted to growing pot for two years.
The Comanche County Court Clerk’s Office confirmed the couple’s legal counsel has made contact and they will be turning themselves into law enforcement through him. As of Friday afternoon, the couple were not in custody.