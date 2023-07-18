The son of a Lawton City Councilwoman was arrested and her home searched by police Monday night.
Detectives from the Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant on Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson’s home where a person led undercover detectives to purchase fentanyl pills, according to a statement from the City of Lawton, Mayor Stan Booker and City Manager John Ratliff. No drugs were found; however, the individual was arrested and booked into jail for distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.
Johnson identified her son, Malik Brandon Redding, a.k.a. Malik Givens, 24, as the person arrested.
“The incident occurred in front of my property and regrettably my son Malik was arrested,” Johnson said. “I am deeply saddened that my son has made choices that are contrary to his upbringing. As a mother, I am still there for my son in the same way I remain committed to my constituents. We do all we can to raise our children to be productive citizens, however we are all ultimately responsible for our own decisions.”
Johnson applauded the Lawton Police Department “for working diligently to rid our streets of drugs and the individuals distributing them.”
Redding has not been charged in Comanche County District Court as of Tuesday afternoon.
This isn’t Redding’s first run-in with the law. He is scheduled for a felony jury trial on Sept. 25 for a count of obtaining money by false pretenses.
In October 2018, Redding pleaded guilty to felony charges of accessory after the fact and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, records indicate. He received two concurrent seven-year deferred sentences.
