The son of a Lawton City Councilwoman was arrested and her home searched by police Monday night.

Detectives from the Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant on Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson’s home where a person led undercover detectives to purchase fentanyl pills, according to a statement from the City of Lawton, Mayor Stan Booker and City Manager John Ratliff. No drugs were found; however, the individual was arrested and booked into jail for distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

