City Council members want city administrators to evaluate the need for two deputy city managers.
Members ultimately agreed with the existing plan, which is to continue with one deputy manager — Dewayne Burk — until “terminal leave” (meaning, unused time) expires for former Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski, who retired in August. But, they still want the situation analyzed.
The City Manager’s office has been working with two deputy city managers since 2020, when the council authorized a change in the administrative organizational chart. Under that chart, specific departments are answerable to those deputies, who in turn are answerable to the city manager. In 2021, the council also authorized additional administrative assistant positions for the manager’s office, with a net increase in personnel for that office since 2020 of $204,790.49.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson and Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh initiated the discussion, intended to direct City Manager Michael Cleghorn to leave the position unfilled as the council decides whether to continue with two deputy manager positions. Cleghorn already has said he would leave the position unfilled until Rogalski’s terminal leave ends.
According to the agenda commentary, the second deputy manager position was added to better serve Lawton residents. But, the three said while the decision was based on a population of 92,000, then comparing what citizens of similar size offered in its governmental organization, the City of Lawton actually provides services to 77,000 people. Another 15,000 receive services directly from Fort Sill, rather than Lawton.
They said the second deputy manager position should be re-evaluated using “appropriate comparisons and accurate data.” Officials said that analysis also should consider all positions with city management and administrative support.
Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris said he is concerned about the workload that might leave for the one deputy, asking if the city opts to keep only one deputy city manager, who will absorb the duties the second deputy was handling.
“I don’t see the savings here,” Harris said. “Somebody still has to do the work.”
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said his tenure in city government has spanned multiple changes in the manager’s office, from having only the manager, to having one deputy, to today’s two authorized positions.
“It’s better with two deputy city managers,” Burk said, explaining there are too many city departments to oversee and without that oversight, “they are going rogue. It definitely makes a difference in what citizens see.”
Mayor Stan Booker, noting Cleghorn already has a “hold” on filling the position, said that makes this a good time for evaluation.
“The best time to re-evaluate is when the position is empty,” he said.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman said while she has fielded comments about how top heavy city government is, in terms of administrative personnel, she doesn’t think people know just how many departments there are within city government and how much oversight is needed.
“I don’t want to burn out these two gentlemen,” she said, of Cleghorn and Burk handling duties that used to be shared among three administrators.
Johnson said the gap in service is a good time to evaluate whether the city needs two deputies, adding that should city officials opt to fill that position again “this is the opportunity to get things streamlined so we’re more efficient.”
Warren said the city needs the analysis and comparison with similar cities.
“We don’t know what we don’t know,” he said, drawing agreement from Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton and Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins that now was the time to analyze the position.
Fortenbaugh said the action was a directive for an analysis, not a decision.
“This is over $200,000 in personnel costs. We owe it to the citizens,” he said.