Members of the City Council just thought they were done for 2020.
The council will meet in special session at 10 a.m. Friday, then immediately move into executive session to discuss the potential purchase of Central Mall.
That executive session means the council will convene publicly and take roll, then move into a closed meeting to discuss acquisition of property, one of the defined actions allowed to take place in executive session. However, any action the council takes must be voted on in open session, under the state’s Open Meetings Act.
The proposed item is something city officials have been working on for months: buying Central Mall to use its empty storefronts (starting with the former Sears and Dillard’s department stores) for the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator. The council decided earlier this summer to lease the empty Sears space on the west end of Central Mall for the FISTA, but decided by fall that it made more economic sense to secure the entire mall and use empty spaces for a complex that will house defense contractors working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed on post.
The council designated a nine-member board called the FISTA Development Trust Authority to oversee the FISTA, and authority members recommended the city purchase the mall for $14.6 million. That initial purchase proposal, approved by the council in October, also set a 60-day due diligence period for city officials to analyze the mall property and make final determination that it is suitable for the city’s proposed use. The contract set a Dec. 31 deadline for the council to make up its mind whether to sign the final sales contract, but city officials have said for weeks they intended to make that decision by mid-December.
Friday’s council agenda specifies the council is discussing the possible purchase and/or appraisal of real property for use as the FISTA, with that final action to be voted on publicly.
It will be the second time this week that council members acted on an agenda item associated with the FISTA.
Tuesday, the council unanimously approved a covenant agreement with the Lawton Economic Development Authority (LEDA) that specifies an “in lieu of” payment by the City of Lawton to LEDA equal to the amount of annual ad valorem revenue paid for Central Mall. Based on the valuation for the 2020 tax year, Central Mall would pay $201,372 in ad valorem tax, according to the Comanche County Assessor’s Office.
But, government property is not subject to ad valorem, the reason the City of Lawton has agreed to the in lieu of payment. The city will continue the agreement already in place for mall retail tenants, who pay a pro rata share of the total annual tax bill, with that share calculated into their rental lease. Those retail tenants will continue to be housed in the mall, said council members and city officials who have said repeatedly they want those businesses to remain operational. The ad valorem payment also is an issue because Central Mall is included in the downtown Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District, an economic tool that allows increases in ad valorem taxes from more valuable properties to pay for infrastructure improvements within the district.