A contract with a Wichita Falls law firm could allow the City of Lawton to recover large amounts of money owed it by delinquent utility customers and those who didn’t pay their municipal court costs.
City Council members unanimously approved a professional services contract with Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins & Mott, for collection services related to unpaid debts. City administrators specified more than $200,000 in unpaid utility bills and an estimated $11 million in outstanding, unpaid court penalties, costs, fines and fees.
Deputy City Attorney Kelea Fisher said state statutes grant local governments the power to contract with collection agencies, with fees limited to 35 percent of the collected debt for utility bills and 30 percent for delinquent court-related debts. Fisher said the City of Lawton has never entered into an agreement with a collection agency to collect court-related debt, although Revenue Services Supervisor Mardi Repasy said there have been at least two attempts in past years to collect utility bill debts.
“We had one (firm) that was unsuccessful,” Fisher said, of the most recent attempt to collect unpaid utility bills.
Council members were favorable toward the proposal, saying the end result could be more revenue for city operations that benefit taxpayers.
“This is great. We need this,” said Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, adding while he doesn’t expect to see the full amount of court-related debt returned to the city, “we’ll get something.”
After the meeting, Fisher said while the City of Lawton can immediately begin referring debt to their new contractor, that firm cannot begin collecting before Oct. 28, when the ordinances go into effect. Unless an emergency clause is attached to a new/amended ordinance, there is a 30-day delay in implementation.
Fisher said the $200,000 estimate for unpaid utility bills was made in early 2021. City officials can’t say what percentage of that figure is comprised of residents who had problems paying utility bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic (while the city delayed collection of those debts for several months, that waiver ended in mid-2020).
The $11 million estimate for court-related fees is everything that department has been able to document in its system. Fisher said while the estimate reflects fees associated with all types of municipal court cases, state statute and city code allow the city to collect only on court penalties, costs, fines and fees in cases “in which the accused has failed to appear or otherwise failed to satisfy a monetary obligation ordered by the court.”
The new code allows the council to enter into a contract with a collection agency for provision of collection services for debts and accounts receivable which includes unpaid utility bills and municipal court penalties, costs, fines and fees. The debts may include unpaid fees, penalties, interest or sums established by city code. And, in addition to paying the debt, the ordinance also specifies the customer/person appearing in court will be responsible for repaying any contracted collection fee established by the city’s contract.
Fisher said the agreement with Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins & Mott gives the city access to a firm with a reputation for handing debt collections. The firm provides collection services for more than 2,100 local government clients in seven states, including more than 30 in Oklahoma.
Under the terms of the contract, the city will refer delinquent debts to the firm for collection. Court-related debt is considered delinquent when it is not paid within 30 days of the scheduled appearance date, from any granted extension date of conviction or judgment, or other court specified date. In most instances, utility bills must be paid within 20 days after the billing date.
The firm reserves the right to return all accounts not collected within a year of referral by the city, as well as those identified as being in bankruptcy.