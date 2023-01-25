Lawton Council creates budget committee to work with city administrators

The City Council created a new committee Tuesday that would help take on some of the body’s budgetary duties.
The council budget committee will be a four-member board that will meet with the city manager and his administrators on budget items as city staff crafts the preliminary budget. That process typically begins in January, with the city manager working toward completion of the preliminary document so it can be presented to the council in April and May. Under the city charter, the city manager is tasked with creating that preliminary document, but the council must sign off on it so it can go into effect July 1, the beginning of the fiscal year.
Tuesday’s action, approved without comment from council members, comes with a 30-day enactment, meaning the committee would be active in time to participate in the process that will create the 2023-2024 budget. Mayor Stan Booker said the committee could take on some of the council’s duties. Traditionally, the council meets in multiple workshop sessions to ask questions as city administrators go over the details. Booker said that with the new committee, the full council wouldn’t have to have meetings on the budget, a process that means at least five of the eight members must be present.
The four-member committee will include three council members and the mayor acting as an ex-officio (non-voting) member, meaning only three council members must be present.
As defined by a new city ordinance, the committee could meet regularly with the city manager and city staff in budget workshops to provide “guidance to the city manager and promoting efficiency in the preparation of the city’s annual preliminary budget for city council’s consideration....” The committee also could hold budget workshops on behalf of the city council to assist in the finalization of the annual budget, but guidelines specifically note the committee is not intended to usurp the city’s manager’s charter-defined duty to create a preliminary budget nor the council’s defined role in approving that budget.
Council members also could hold workshops for the full group, the ordinance states.
The three council members are to be appointed in the month the ordinance goes into effect (February), with the group to meet at least twice a month January through June (when the budget process is occurring) and at least once a month the rest of the year.
Workshops that the committee would be allowed to hold coincide with what is traditionally the same breakdown city administrators provide to the full council during budget workshops: personnel and salaries, capital outlay, city fee schedule, capital improvements program, materials and other services and charges (operating expenses, for example).
In other business, the council returned from executive session and unanimously approved a new two-year contract with Municipal Judge Nathan Johnson. Johnson’s salary was increased to $118,500 annually and the city agreed to increase its retirement match from the existing 10 percent to 15 percent.
Johnson has been municipal judge since November 2009.