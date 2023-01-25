Lawton Council creates budget committee to work with city administrators

The City Council created a new committee Tuesday that would help take on some of the body’s budgetary duties.

The council budget committee will be a four-member board that will meet with the city manager and his administrators on budget items as city staff crafts the preliminary budget. That process typically begins in January, with the city manager working toward completion of the preliminary document so it can be presented to the council in April and May. Under the city charter, the city manager is tasked with creating that preliminary document, but the council must sign off on it so it can go into effect July 1, the beginning of the fiscal year.

Recommended for you