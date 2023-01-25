Members of a City Council committee are keeping an open mind as they analyze a dozen proposed sites for LATS’ new indoor transfer center.
“I think all the sites would work in some way or form,” said LATS Manager Ryan Landers, about the proposals that will be analyzed and data (including land purchase price) provided as city officials identify a site for the city’s first indoor complex for riders and bus drivers.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, who wants the committee to explore even the sites previously discarded, said the three sites already selected by city officials over the past four years still are potentials.
“All are viable options,” he said of the old Lawton police station, a tract on Railroad Street and the Gore Boulevard median, adding those sites also have prompted “lots of emotions.”
Committee members said this week they weren’t necessarily stuck on the idea of keeping the transfer center in downtown Lawton, saying other locations may work. Community Services Director Charlotte Brown said most riders want the same thing.
“They want out of the elements,” she said.
Some ideas being explored:
Carnegie Library Town Hall: One of city’s most historic structures, part of the two-story building could be transitioned for use as the transfer center. Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said the building abuts the existing outdoor site and that means buses could continue using the lanes they now have, while riders and bus drivers would have an indoor facility located at a familiar site. The building has an access ramp to allow for entrance by those with limited mobility, and the building is underused, with vacant space. Burk said the building needs to be renovated and this project could provide the funds to do it. “We need the building to be used,” he said, of continued operations. Landers called the proposal “intriguing.”
Ahlschlager Park: The City of Lawton actually leases the county-owned property from county commissioners, and city officials have been weighing whether they want to continue using the site. LATS officials say the tract is large enough to provide adequate space. The tract also is one being analyzed as a location for an indoor sports complex by Eastern Sports Management, the firm hired to run youth sports for the City of Lawton.
Southwest 17th Street and West Lee Boulevard: Landers said the committee looked at this city-owned tract years ago and used it as the potential site when talking to design firms about crafting conceptual designs. The site was discarded when those design firms said the best location would be in the downtown area. City officials also have said a survey of LATS riders showed they didn’t like the site because there are no nearby destinations.
Old police station: This city-owned site was the first location selected by the transfer committee, and design plans exist. Council members discarded the site in 2019, citing potential conflict between diesel buses and the new farmers market to the west, which is part of a new park being developed. City officials also have said the site may be too small for what they want in a transfer center, and there is no expansion potential.
Railroad Street: This site replaced the old police station as the staff’s favorite, with benefits including its proximity to the police station and the fact the property is partially owned by a city entity (some private land would have to be purchased). It also is close to the maintenance, storage and administrative complex planned at Southwest D Avenue. Residents say the site is isolated, while nearby businessmen object to increased traffic conflicting with industrial vehicles. One property owner has said he doesn’t want to sell his property.
Gore median: Landers said this site has great expansion potential and because it is owned by the City of Lawton, the value of the tract can be used as the city’s “match” when seeking federal transportation grants. Residents object to the loss of green space and fear buses entering and exiting the complex will cause more congestion for eastbound Gore traffic.
Ramada Inn Park: City officials said the 8.23-acre park is owned by the City of Lawton (it is part of Elmer Thomas Park, to the west), but the site would be about 10 acres if the city was able to acquire the adjacent hotel.