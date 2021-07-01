A Lawton Correctional Facility inmate serving time for murder is accused of the June 13 beating of his cellmate that ended with his death.
The suspect told investigators it began when his cellmate attempted to blackmail him into sex because of his “bi-sexual lifestyle.”
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Allen Christian, 37, for the crime of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than four years in prison.
Christian is accused of beating Inman James Jr., 66, to death the morning of June 13.
Prison staff reported the assault happened around 2:40 a.m. inside the men’s cell during lockdown hours. James was described as being an elderly man who had a leg amputated and was wheelchair-bound.
Christian told investigators the fight began over the elder man attempting to force him into having sex, according to the warrant affidavit. He said James knew he lives a “bi-sexual lifestyle” and attempted to use the threat of telling others as a form of blackmail.
Christian said he told the man to shut up and claims James punched him. That’s when, he said, he began beating James.
While James was lying on the concrete cell floor, Christian said he stomped the man’s head in an attempt to “cave his face in,” the affidavit states. He said over and over he was trying to kill James and, according to investigators, if he was brought back to the prison, he would finish the job. When the beating stopped, Christian said James was “swimming in his own blood.”
James was taken to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition. He suffered facial fractures and multiple brain bleeds along with respiratory failure, according to the affidavit. He died 11 days later on June 24.
Christian is serving a 40-year prison sentence for second-degree murder in Wagoner County in August 2007, according to Department of Corrections records. Christian, who was 21 at the time of the crime, was convicted of the June 2006 stabbing death of Rose Conklin, 57.
He has been held at the Lawton Correctional Facility, 8607 SE Flower Mound, since November 2007.