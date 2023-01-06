Jail
GeoStock

A Lawton Correctional Facility inmate is accused of climbing out of a window in his pod and onto the prison roof before being recaptured on Halloween last year.

The Comanche County District Court charged Michel Briones, 24, with a felony count of escaping from the Department of Corrections, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between two to seven additional years to the 17-year sentence Briones is serving.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you