A Lawton Correctional Facility inmate is accused of climbing out of a window in his pod and onto the prison roof before being recaptured on Halloween last year.
The Comanche County District Court charged Michel Briones, 24, with a felony count of escaping from the Department of Corrections, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between two to seven additional years to the 17-year sentence Briones is serving.
Briones was convicted in Tulsa County in September 2017 of robbery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate.
Prison security video showed a small network of fellow inmates assisting with cover the morning of Oct. 31, 2022, as Briones was seen maneuvering into different cells before entering a secured cell, the probable cause affidavit states. Investigators later found the cell window shattered and the metal bars bent enough for a person to climb out.
Corrections officers began a search and staff responding to the roof found Briones, the affidavit states. After being threatened with a chemical agent, he complied with officers and was taken back into custody.
Briones told investigators his being on the roof was “contraband related,” according to the affidavit. He said he’d been on the roof for about 30 minutes but never found any contraband.
