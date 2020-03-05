Visitation at three state prisons, as well as the state’s three private prisons have been cancelled through the weekend.
Lawton Correctional Facility is among those private prisons locked down.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) canceled visitation at the prisons beginning Thursday and extending through the weekend.
Visitation is canceled at North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre, Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown, Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing, Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, and Lawton Correctional & Rehabilitation Facility.
The cancellations are related to the statewide prison lockdown ODOC instituted Tuesday after a group disturbance Monday night at Mack Alford Correctional Center, according to Matt Elliott, ODOC information officer.
Seven facilities returned to normal operations Wednesday morning and will have continued visitation this weekend: Mabel Bassett Correctional Center, Kate Barnard Correctional Center, Eddie Warrior Correctional Center, Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center, Howard McLeod Correctional Center, Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center, and John H. Lilley Correctional Center.
“Thursday morning, ODOC staff will assess the state’s remaining seven prisons to determine if they should remain on lockdown,” Elliott said.
Approved inmate visitors are advised to monitor ODOC’s social media pages for updates on changes to visitation and other relevant information: https://twitter.com/OklaDOC, https://www.facebook.com/oklahomadoc/, https://www.instagram.com/okladoc/.
