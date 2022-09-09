Lawton Police won big Thursday at the Apache Casino Hotel and Event Center.
But if you ask Officer Andrew Grubbs, department information officer, he’ll tell you the officers were there to collect the winnings for the community.
See, Grubbs, Sgt. Christopher Blessing and Sgt. Matt Dimmitt were at the Event Center, 2315 E. Gore, collecting a donation of four children’s bicycles, concert tickets and a $1,000 check to apply to the upcoming Cops ‘n Kids Picnic in Elmer Thomas Park. The day’s offering was one of several donations made by the community for the Sept. 17 event.
“We receive multiple donations from throughout the community to give back to the community,” Grubbs said. “It’s about giving back to the community.”
After the past two years picnics have been cancelled due to the pandemic, Grubbs said this one is even more special, it’s the 40th Cops ‘n Kids Picnic. It’s about connecting with the community.
“Our goal would be to build relationships with the community,” he said. “We get to give back and interact with the community in a different way.”
“We love our community and want to give back to our community,” he continued.
Lee Bayless, interim director of casino marketing, said every opportunity to support the Lawton/Fort Sill community is a great investment. When Lawton Police asked, the venue delivered.
“Whatever you need, I said ‘here you go,’” he said. “I know it’s especially hard to fundraise out there these days.”
While popping a standing wheelie on one of the donated bicycle, Sgt. Dimmitt offered gratitude to Bayless and General Manager Lynn Ray.
“We can’t thank you guys enough,” he said.
Blessing said the picnic will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at the park. Along with Lawton Police and Fire, representatives from every county police department and volunteer fire department as well as Fort Sill and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be on site. More are being added, he said.
“People from city to state level are who we’re shooting for,” he said.
Donations continue to be collected until the “day of,” Blessing said.
“It all goes back to the picnic,” he said.
To donate, call Blessing, 580-512-3169.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.