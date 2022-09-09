Collecting Cops 'n Kids donations

Although they look almost like they’re coming out of the film “The Wild One,” from left: Apache Casino Interim Marketing Director Lee Bayless, Lawton Police Officers, Sgt. Christopher Blessing and Sgt. Matt Dimmitt, and Apache Casino General Manager Lynn Ray pose with a large $1,000 check and four bicycles donated for the Lawton Cops ‘n Kids Picnic Sept. 17 at Elmer Thomas Park.

 Scott Rains/staff

Lawton Police won big Thursday at the Apache Casino Hotel and Event Center.

But if you ask Officer Andrew Grubbs, department information officer, he’ll tell you the officers were there to collect the winnings for the community.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you