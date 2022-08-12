Central Middle School students received a royal welcome when classes resumed Thursday.
First, members of the Lawton High School band were stationed outside the main doors, where students enter the building, to play for them. Then, when the students entered the building, they were greeted by about 35 members of the community who turned out to welcome them back to the classroom on the first day of school.
The event was the brainchild of a group of teachers and staff, including sixth-grade teacher Larissa Krusinsky and Joe Williams, assistant principal.
“Our theme is excellence this year,” Williams said. “We wanted the community to know how excellent Central Middle School is. It starts with the staff and trickles down to the students.”
Krusinsky said one of the main goals of the event was to make the students feel loved.
“Our teachers can only do so much,” Krusinsky said. “We wanted students to know someone outside these walls were thinking about them.
“I’m a firm believer in the power of prayer,” she said. “I’ve asked everyone to prayer for us.”
Invitations for Thursday’s greeting event were sent out to pastors in Comanche County, to state legislators, to the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, to the media and to fraternities and sororities, among others.
And community members responded to the invitation.
Deondre Gaines, teacher of Starbase Oklahoma and pastor of Providence Missionary Baptist Church, was one of those giving high fives to students as they entered the building.
“I’m here today smiling for ya’ll,” he told a group of students as he reached out to give them a high five, a big smile on his face.
“You smile today,” he told them.
“This is amazing. I love it,” he said as he stretched out his hands to give another student a high five. “I’m here to motivate and encourage young people. They can do anything they want to do if they have knowledge and power.”
Gaines said he was there to support the students.
“I believe this is tremendously encouraging and supportive to them,” he said. “They will remember this.”
Supporting the students was a common reason community leaders gave for participating.
“It is important for our students to know we are here and that the community supports their educational journey,” said Jacob Tsotigh, vice chairman of the Kiowa Tribe.
“It is important that our native students see someone here,” he said.
“We must do what we can to create an environment of educational support so they don’t lose their focus on their educational journey. We must step up and make a difference, if it is only in the life of one child.”
For one participant, it was a return to an educational setting. Robbie Gillis retired from Lawton Public Schools nine years ago after teaching in Lawton for more than 15 years.
“I was born to be an educator,” she said.
She said she participated in the greeting to show support for education and students.
“Community support is important to the schools,” she said.
Gillis seemed to return to her roots as a former educator during the greeting event. She was seen escorting a new student to their classroom and helped another with their locker assignment.
She also said she hoped the show of support might encourage more young people to go into education.
Thursday’s event was just the first of such community events Kruskinsy hopes to have this year at Central.
“One of the things we want to do is have the community randomly come in the building and help us with school activities,” she said. “We want to show love, support, encouragement and excitement. Excellence is our goal and that is what we are striving for.”