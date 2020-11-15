The Lawton Community Foundation is distributing $259,006 to more than 50 local charitable organizations this fall. Recipients of the foundation’s community and matching grants as well as nonprofits with endowments at the Lawton Community Foundation will receive funding from the foundation’s annual distribution.
“For the past 20 years, we’ve partnered with passionate donors who provide us the opportunity to support a diverse group of community organizations through grants and endowment funds,” said David Towe, president of the Lawton Community Foundation board of trustees. “As our community experiences unprecedented times, this support and the assistance and stability it provides is especially important for the hardworking nonprofits serving our community.”
Now valued at more than $10 million, the Lawton Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, administers permanent endowment funds for nonprofit organizations serving Lawton and the surrounding area. Each fall, participating nonprofits receive an annual distribution check from their endowment. This year, 47 organizations received a total of $218,756 from the endowment program.
In addition, the Lawton Community Foundation awarded $40,250 in community grants to 10 charitable organizations. Through the community grant program, nonprofits may apply for grants to improve the quality of life and provide opportunities for citizens of Lawton and the surrounding area.
“Our goal at the Lawton Public School Foundation is to enrich the education of students while we lay a foundation for future children’s success,” said Lisa Carson, Lawton Public School Foundation executive director. “Our partnership with the Lawton Community Foundation allows us to save for and continue investing in the future of students for years to come. We are incredibly grateful for the Foundation’s continued support that allows us to create possibilities for our students.”
In 2020, the Lawton Community Foundation awarded the following community grants:
• Young Men In Action — $2,500 for their character and leadership development program.
• Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma — $2,750 to fund trainings for adult troop leaders designed to encourage more troops to pursue STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) badges.
• Lawton Mobile Meals — $5,000 to provide meals for 28 recipients in the Lawton area.
• Teen Court — $5,000 to support the Delinquency Prevention classes that educate teens about conflict resolution and anger management, substance abuse and faulty thinking.
• Hearts That Care Volunteer Health Clinic — $5,000 to support the clinic’s pharmacy operations and free prescription program.
• Lawton Public School Foundation — $5,000 to curate a collection of STEM tools for trainers to model teaching standards with technology integration and help teachers to better create lessons that combine digital skills with hands-on applications for their students.
• Center for Creative Living — $5,000 to purchase a Blast Freezer, enabling them to increase their ability to provide emergency meals for seniors.
• Giddy Up ‘N Go — $5,000 to continue to provide care for the horses and ponies while they are unable to provide therapeutic riding lessons due to COVID-19.
• USO Oklahoma — $2,500 to support the Fort Sill USO Center and outreach programs serving active duty military and their dependents.
• Friends of the Lawton Public Library — $2,500 to fund archival equipment and supplies that will help families create digital archives of their family mementos.
Additionally, the Lawton Community Foundation announced matching grants for 16 endowments. Matching funds of $2,500 will be awarded for $5,000 in gifts to the following endowment funds through June 30, 2021. To make a gift online, visit www.LawtonCF.org.
• Cache School Education Foundation
• Christian Family Counseling Center
• Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation
• First United Methodist Church of Lawton Foundation
• Friends of Fort Sill
• Greater Lawton Rotary Club Endowment
• Hearts That Care – Wendy Bartanen Fund
• General Donald R. Keith Memorial Scholarship Fund
• Lawton AMBUCS Lou Brox Endowment Fund
• Lawton Athletic Foundation
• Lawton Public School Foundation
• Bernice Ford Price Library Endowment
• Kathy Bea Holsinger Reese Memorial Fund — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church
• United Way of Southwest Oklahoma
• Western Trail Historical Society
• World Christian Broadcasting
About the Lawton Community Foundation
An affiliate of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, the Lawton Community Foundation was established in 1999 to support the charitable interests of Lawton and the surrounding area. Since its inception, the Lawton Community Foundation has reinvested more than $6.5 million back into the community through scholarships, community grants and annual distributions to charitable organizations.
For more information on the Lawton Community Foundation, visit www.lawtoncf.org.