The life and legacy of the late-Albert Johnson Sr. was celebrated Saturday morning.
The setting would be one inextricably entwined with the man himself.
Johnson’s life is entwined with the school’s history. A student from 1933 to 1946, he returned as a teacher and assistant coach in 1950. He served as the elementary principal from 1954 until 1958 when he focused as a school counselor. He became the high school assistant principal in 1963 and rose to principal in 1964 where he served until the Civil Rights Act of 1964 closed its campus in 1966. From there, Johnson assisted with the Lawton school district’s desegregation process.
A couple of hundred people filled the Douglass School auditorium for the late educator, mentor, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and warrior for equality through the combination of knowledge and community. Countless more watched the event through the livestream provided by Howard-Harris Funeral Home.
Johnson’s son, Albert Johnson Jr., opened by reminding the audience the program was one designed by his father, who died April 25 at the age of 94. That it was held in what will soon be christened the Albert Johnson Sr. Educational Conference Center offered poignancy.
“You honor him today with your presence,” he said. “It’s about a celebration of a life well-lived.”
Citing II Timothy 4:6-8. Bishop John Dunaway used Paul’s example with his son in the faith Timothy as a guide to the elder Johnson’s life example.
“Because Mr. Johnson loved people, you have to understand he was a lover of God,” he said. ‘We’re thankful this afternoon for the life of Mr. Albert Johnson.”
The Rev. D.D. McHenry offered a prayer of comfort to the family and audience. He acknowledge what so many understood.
“He was a father to so many,” he said.
The many Douglass alumni — some of those “children” — seated in the auditorium were led by Rheta Dewberry, of Norman, in singing the school song, “Ole Douglass.” Voices resounded, hands clapped and that forever spirit of school pride instilled by Johnson was palpable.
Many of these voices laughed or let out an “uh-oh” during the video presentation. Many remembered where they were or what was being said in the life images of Johnson. He was a father figure who instilled good memories and lessons for a successful life, according to the day’s speakers.
William Henderson, in speaking of the Douglass School legacy, was ruminating equally of Johnson’s.
“A school of legacy needs a heart ... it needs to change lives,” he said. “We are still together and connected, even after our school closed in 1966.”
Later in life, Johnson continued his connection with Douglass through driving the effort for recognition on the National Register of Historic Places. Henderson said within a month’s work, and under Johnson’s leadership, the achievement was made in 2008.
“Through it all, he was a devoted servant to the school’s values and beliefs,” he said. “Rest in peace, yours was a life well-lived.”
Ralph Walker spoke of how Johnson’s drive for the community to retain its connection led to the first Douglass All School Reunion in 1973. He was the force behind all 17 that followed. But as those who attended the school have aged, the dangers the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to caution in planning another.
Quoting and paraphrasing a poem, “We Speak Your Name,” Walker expressed a communal gratitude for Johnson’s life.
“Mr. Albert Johnson, we speak your name,” he said. “We are the sons and daughters as sure you conceived us and nurtured us ... and we are forever grateful.”
Growing up around Johnson, Rundell Edison spoke of how Johnson and his mother grew up together in the Lawton View neighborhood and were neighbors in adulthood. He was Edison’s sixth-grade teacher and was a mentor and friend in adulthood.
“Mr. Albert Johnson served me for 78 years as a second father,” he said. “I care about the man at this point. He was a joy to be around. He was a great man.”
“I can talk all day about this man, I love this man,” he continued. “We lost a good friend, we lost a good community man.”
Edison closed with words inspired by his teacher/friend/mentor to pass what was learned from him to future generations.
“Teach, teach, teach,” he said.
Following the service, Johnson, who died 365 days after his wife of 65 years, Josephine, was taken to Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Lawton, and returned to her side again.
