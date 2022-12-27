Lawton committee wants authority to decide building conformity issues

An entity tasked with enforcing building code regulations in downtown Lawton has rescinded a policy that allowed a City of Lawton administrator to make those decisions.
As soon as the Downtown Lawton Architectural Review Committee made that decision, it rescinded an architectural certificate of conformity given to a Northwest 2nd Street business, granted by a former city administrator.
The committee (which also functions as the Lawton Urban Renewal Authority) has the power to enforce the special regulations that govern construction in Lawton’s downtown overlay district, regulations set to give uniformity to the downtown area and range from placement of signage to colors and types of materials used on building exteriors.
In June 2015, the committee adopted a policy allowing the city’s planning director to review, approve and issue a certificate of architectural conformance for projects within the downtown overlay district. That certificate, part of the building code process, must be in place for projects to proceed. The policy had allowed the planning director to make decisions when it was clear construction “was in accordance with the regulations and requirements of the Downtown Lawton Overlay District and Design Policy. ...”
Unapproved applications were to be forwarded to the committee for action. But committee members said Tuesday they wanted to make all the decisions.
“We are not satisfied with the results,” said Committee Chairman Ernest Sheppard, of discussions to pull that duty back to the full committee.
“It is just one person making decisions and it’s not working out well,” said committee member John Purcell, of complaints about decisions made without committee input or agreement.
Board members indicated that was part of their decision to withdraw the certificate of architectural conformance granted to 308 NW 2nd Street, an office complex administratively approved for certification in June.
There were several problems with the project, city staff said. Kameron Good, a city planner, said while the city issued a building permit for the building’s interior in late January, work began on the outside as well, and he estimated 90 percent of the building was completed before the city issued a “stop work” order in May until the process could be ironed out. The certificate of architectural conformity was issued June 20.
Nearby property owner Les McKenzie has filed a complaint against the project alleging multiple problems, including the fact that vehicles parked in front of the building (adjacent to Northwest 2nd Street) are blocking the sidewalk and sometimes backing out onto the street. He said vehicles parked in front of the building also block the view of drivers trying to pull onto Northwest 2nd Street from the side street.
Community Services Director Charlotte Brown said the building’s owner has been notified that vehicles cannot block the sidewalk.
“We’ve talked to them about legal parking,” she said (city easements cannot be blocked unless the owner holds a revocable permit, which is not the case here).
McKenzie cited other concerns, to include complaints about the building’s color not complying with city code and the use of a wooden stockade fence. (Brown said while the city typically specifies wrought iron and brick, the stockade fence was approved administratively.)
Brown said city staff will notify the property owner of the committee’s decision, meaning the building no longer is in compliance with city code. Committee members gave the owner 30 days to initiate action and if the owner fails to respond, the city can revoke the building’s certificate of occupancy, Purcell said.