Lawton and Comanche County will be reimbursed for almost $273,000 worth of expenses related to COVID-19, through $1.2 billion allocated to the State of Oklahoma by the federal CARES Act.
Gov. Kevin Stitt made the announcement Wednesday during a press conference that included representatives from city and county governments who successfully petitioned the state by applying for the funds from CARES Act funding. Lawton Mayor Stan Booker and Comanche County Western District Commissioner Alvin Cargill were among those who attended the press briefing and praised the state for the ease of the process that allows governmental entities to complete applications providing reimbursement for expenditures directly related to their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comanche County was approved for $161,369.81, a fact Cargill and County Clerk Carrie Tubbs explained to the board of commissioners Monday. The City of Lawton was approved for $111,253.11 in reimbursements, according to the state web site that allows entities to apply for CARES Act funding. Approved reimbursements range from sick/medical leave to disinfection of public areas.
Stitt said last month that the process would be clearly defined, to ensure clear and prompt disbursement of revenue.
“The state is committed to helping all local governments, to reimburse them for all COVID-related expenses,” Stitt said, of a platform specifically created on the state’s website (governor.ok.gov/crfgrants) to ensure state officials “efficiently get money out the door.”
Stitt said the system is efficient enough to meet the needs of governmental entities while drawing national attention from peers in other states.
As of Wednesday, the state had approved 30 percent (about $2.1 million) of the requests submitted by cities and counties, and are set to deliver remaining approved requests by month’s end. The State of Oklahoma received $7.5 million in reimbursement requests between June 1 and June 10, before closing the portal. Stitt said the portal will begin receiving new requests July 1.
Booker said he appreciated the partnership cities have with the state.
“You promised it would be an easy process and an efficient process, and you’ve lived up to your promise,” he told Stitt, saying the reimbursement program is taking care of some expenses Lawton wouldn’t have had if the COVID-19 pandemic had not happened.
Cargill referenced the problems the county has had with its Comanche County Detention Center, where more than 160 inmates and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. It prompted a partnership with the State Department of Corrections, allowing healthy inmates to be transferred to DOC facilities so the virus could be controlled within the Lawton facility.
“We were struggling,” Cargill said, adding the state’s “consistent and strong” response helped the county minimize the impact. “Their rapid deployment curbed the spread of the virus in the jail.”
State officials said more than 100 cities and counties have executed an agreement with the State of Oklahoma so they can file for future reimbursement of expenditures. Under federal guidelines, reimbursement is restricted to expenditures directly related to responding to COVID-19, meaning that while cities can’t recover lost revenue, they can recover money spent on items such as personal protective equipment and sneeze shields placed in public buildings.
The funding is intended for municipal, county and state governmental entities, to include State of Oklahoma agencies such as the Department of Corrections. Oklahoma is opening its portal for applications for the first 10 days of every month, with federal regulations allowing for reimbursement through January 2021.