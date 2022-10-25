Discussion of a new site for a downtown mass transit center and making Lawton Municipal Court a court of record will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The meeting, which will include a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and Southwest C Avenue.
It is in their capacity as the City Transit Trust that council members will receive a public presentation from city staff about an alternate site for a transfer center, the facility that all LATS fixed route buses pass through once an hour. The existing open-air site has been located at Southwest 4th Street and Southwest B Avenue since LATS began operations in 2001, but city officials have always planned to build an indoor facility that could offer shelter and services for passengers, along with amenities for bus drivers.
Recent discussions have centered on Railroad Street, after the council voted in 2019 to discard the long-planned site at West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 4th Street, the former police station. But council interest has waned on the Railroad Street site, in part because of residential opposition. Business owners in the area have questioned the impact bus traffic would have on what has long been an industrial street heavily used by construction trucks and as an access and loading point for industrial businesses. They also point to potential conflicts with fire apparatus and other emergency vehicles that use the nearby Lawton Public Safety Center.
The proposal had been to place the transfer center on the west side of Railroad Street, between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues (a proposal that would require purchasing private land to provide enough space), then building a maintenance, storage and administrative complex on the east side of Railroad Street at Southwest D Avenue (functions now housed on Bishop Road at Southwest 6th Street).
After meeting in executive session at a special Oct. 18 City Transit Trust session, trustees/council members directed city staff to research an alternate location. City officials have not revealed that location publicly, beyond saying it would be discussed at today’s meeting.
In other business, the council will hear a presentation from Municipal Judge Nathan Johnson on the possibility of making Lawton Municipal Court a court of record. Johnson will seek permission to study the idea, with details to include how the city will benefit.
Court of record means recordings and records are made during proceedings. In courts not-of-record (including Lawton), motions and pleadings are not entered and proceedings are not recorded. All that is available is a record showing charging information and the outcome.
According to agenda commentary, Lawton’s court is hearing more cases since Lawton has increased in size, and because of State Question 780 (which reclassified certain felony crimes as misdemeanors) has brought more in cases, such as possession of methamphetamine.
Oklahoma law allows municipalities with a population of 65,000 or more to establish a court of record. Among other things, the change would increase the maximum penalty in most cases to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail, versus a $750 fine and 60 days in jail that now is the maximum. Johnson has said the change would require more personnel and resources to ensure compliance with state and federal laws.
Council members also will act on an item from Mayor Stan Booker to appoint Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren (chairman), Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris, Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk and Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh to serve as a council committee tasked with reviewing the city’s license and inspection processes, to include fire code. Booker’s agenda commentary said the work is part of the city’s efforts to become “more user friendly for its citizens and individuals wanting to do business in the City.”
Former Community Services Director Janet Smith said at the Oct. 11 council meeting that some changes already were being implemented in planning and license/permits to help developers. One change would include allowing another kind of lumber to be used in building construction that could lower building costs by $15,000. The divisions also were looking at things such as electronic submissions for plan reviews.