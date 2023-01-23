City of Lawton officials want input from residents on master plans being crafted for city lakes and Elmer Thomas Park.
The city's Parks and Recreation Department will host two public meetings in coming weeks to give the public that chance: one at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 for Elmer Thomas Park and a second at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 for Lakes Lawtonka and Ellsworth. Both sessions will be held in the Banquet Room of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The lakes session will be similar to a meeting that consultant Halff Associates held in October. Then, Halff representatives explained the master plan process and gave residents a chance to "vote" on the amenities and services they wanted to see at lakes Lawtonka and Ellsworth by posting colored notes on poster boards that contained things that could be added or enhanced. Choices ranged from more camping areas and fishing piers, to restaurants and inns/hotels.
Consultants analyzed those votes and have narrowed down the data, using that information to craft a more specific plan. Halff officials said in December they expect the master plan to be completed by March, and city officials have said the document will help them make some decisions, including what to do with School House Slough. The City of Lawton assumed administrative oversight of that Lawonka concession area Jan. 1, after the long-time concessionaire ended his contract Dec. 31. The concession includes a store, amenities such as RV camp sites and boathouse slips, and leases with 225 tenants.
City officials said they will use a similar format Feb. 7 when consultants gather input about plans proposed for Elmer Thomas Park, the city's only regional park. Halff will have large poster boards showing amenities that could be added or expanded, city officials said. Some discussions already have centered on adding more water features, walking/biking trails and a skate park, while plans already are underway to expand Playground in the Park by creating an adjacent park for children with mobility issues.
City officials said Halff also will be providing a survey for residents to complete.