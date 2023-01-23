Camping at Lake Lawtonka
Dee Ann Patterson/staff

City of Lawton officials want input from residents on master plans being crafted for city lakes and Elmer Thomas Park.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department will host two public meetings in coming weeks to give the public that chance: one at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 for Elmer Thomas Park and a second at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 for Lakes Lawtonka and Ellsworth. Both sessions will be held in the Banquet Room of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.