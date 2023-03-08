The City Council accepted the resignation of City Manager Michael Cleghorn on Tuesday, action that went into effect as soon as Cleghorn left Tuesday’s special council meeting.
The decision, coming on a 6-3 council/mayor vote, came slightly more than four years after Cleghorn took over Lawton’s top administrative position, replacing former City Manager Jerry Ihler in February 2019. Cleghorn walked back to city hall’s administrative complex with shocked city staff members after Tuesday’s meeting adjourned slightly after 7 p.m., telling staff members he was leaving the building immediately and asking them to clean out his desk and complete several other tasks that marked the end of his employment. The motion the council accepted only moments before specified a resignation effective date of March 8, and a six-month severance package.
That motion was opposed by Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris, Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman and Ward 4 Councilman George Gill. Everyone else voted yes, including Mayor Stan Booker, who by city charter is allowed to vote to appoint, suspend or remove the city manager.
After taking the action on Cleghorn, council members voted unanimously to amend the contract of City Attorney John Ratliff, specifying he will be interim city manager effective March 8 and serve until the council appoints a permanent city manager. Ratliff was hired as city attorney in 2020.
The discussion in executive session was the second time in less than a month that Cleghorn had been discussed in executive session (a discussion set for mid-November was struck from the agenda). The council discussed his performance as city manager at its Feb. 14 meeting, a session that ended with a recommendation to create a new council liaison position (a vote the council reaffirmed at a Feb. 17 special meeting because the original action had not been listed on the Feb. 14 agenda).
After Tuesday’s meeting, Cleghorn would only say that he put the council into a position where they “had to make a decision.”
Cleghorn began his duties as Lawton city manager Feb. 11, 2019, coming to Lawton from Texas. A U.S. Army combat veteran, he retired after a 21-year military career and began serving in public administrative capacities in 2005. He worked as director of Public Works in Copperas Cove, Texas, a city that is part of the Killeen-Fort Hood metro area, for two years, and also has served in public works and solid waste administrative roles in Killeen, Lufkin and Crockett.