The City Council accepted the resignation of City Manager Michael Cleghorn on Tuesday, action that went into effect as soon as Cleghorn left Tuesday’s special council meeting.

The decision, coming on a 6-3 council/mayor vote, came slightly more than four years after Cleghorn took over Lawton’s top administrative position, replacing former City Manager Jerry Ihler in February 2019. Cleghorn walked back to city hall’s administrative complex with shocked city staff members after Tuesday’s meeting adjourned slightly after 7 p.m., telling staff members he was leaving the building immediately and asking them to clean out his desk and complete several other tasks that marked the end of his employment. The motion the council accepted only moments before specified a resignation effective date of March 8, and a six-month severance package.

