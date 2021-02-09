Cleghorn gets positive review
City Manager Michael Cleghorn received a positive evaluation from the City Council Tuesday after the group met in executive session for almost two hours.
Cleghorn, who has been Lawton city manager since February 2019, received his annual review, with the council and Mayor Stan Booker unanimously recommending a 2.5 percent increase to allocations into his retirement account and a provision for 30 days of leave time, with a cap on 30 days and a buyback provision for anything over 10 days.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, who also is mayor pro tem, said in his motion the council was “very pleased” with Cleghorn, noting the special challenges he has helped Lawton overcome in the past year.