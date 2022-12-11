Work to craft a master plan for recreational development at Lawton city lakes has been slowed by some internal changes, but now is progressing, said the design firm hired to do the work.
City Council members expanded an agreement it already had with Halff Associates to include a master plan for Lakes Lawtonka and Ellsworth, two of the city's primary drinking water sources but also areas that offer great potential to attract visitors to the area, said Lenny Hughes, Halff's director of landscape architecture.
Scott Barrett, operations manager for Halff's Oklahoma City office, said the firm has faced challenges that has slowed the work after losing its Lawton project manager in October. But work is back on track, with Halff officials projecting completion of the lakes plan by March.
James Hazard, the new project manager, said Halff has completed its site visits at Lawtonka and Ellsworth to identify what already is there, to include city or city-related camping and RV sites, as well as private or military-owned ones nearby. Hazard said while Lawtonka is the more active recreation lake, Ellsworth does have some activity (local outdoor enthusiasts say Ellsworth is better suited for fishing because of its shallow depth, while the deeper Lawtonka is more attractive for water sports).
Hazard said both lakes present genuine opportunities to lure visitors, adding the far north side of Fort Worth is just as close to Lawton as Oklahoma City is (both are within 100 miles), while the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is within 150 miles. He said that means with the right amenities, the lakes could draw outdoor users from Texas who already are coming to Oklahoma to visit areas such as Lake Murray and Lake Texoma.
Local outdoor enthusiasts say mountain bikers already are coming to the area from Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Dallas-Fort Worth, while the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge also is a draw for out-of-staters. Hughes said he is one of those out-of-staters who has been coming to Oklahoma to pursue hunting and fishing opportunities since he was a child.
"There is a lot of potential to draw users," Hazard said.
While Halff is handling the analysis, lake users are helping with the process. Hughes said an October public meeting drew at least 150 residents, and Halff still is analyzing the data collected there. Residents were asked what activities they wanted to see, and while there were strong feelings for expanding recreation that allows users to enjoy the natural beauty and existing habitat, there was minimal interest in commercial activities such as sit down restaurants and lodges.
Vicki Campbell, who said her family has been active lake users since 1997, said she and others aren't interested in new structures.
"A solid building takes space," she said, explaining that space then wouldn't be available for the wildlife and natural habitat that is drawing people to the lakes.
Hughes said Halff is planning additional meetings as the master plan work progresses, directed at general users as well as those with a specific interest in lakes operations. He said Lawton has a unique opportunity to greatly expand recreation and draw new visitors, comparing Lawton's lakes to what Grapevine, Texas, had 20 years ago at its Grapevine Lake (lake amenities now are heavily used).
"Even with COVID, we've seen an increase in camping in the last three years," he said, of Lawton's potential to capture that market.
The City of Lawton has a more pressing need to receive the results of that analysis. School House Slough's long-time concessionaire is ending his lease Dec. 31, and city staff has begun the process of assuming control of the concession and its amenities. That includes the leases 225 tenants have for things ranging from storage units to boathouse slips and RV campsites.
Those tenant leases with School House Slough Inc. expire when the city's lease with the concessionaire expires, and Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said city staff wants to provide temporary leases with the city until operational decisions are finalized. He said city staff plans to bring a recommendation to the council next week to make those temporary leases a year long, a suggestion made by tenants attending a Lakes and Land Commission meeting last week.