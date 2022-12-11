Work to craft a master plan for recreational development at Lawton city lakes has been slowed by some internal changes, but now is progressing, said the design firm hired to do the work.

City Council members expanded an agreement it already had with Halff Associates to include a master plan for Lakes Lawtonka and Ellsworth, two of the city's primary drinking water sources but also areas that offer great potential to attract visitors to the area, said Lenny Hughes, Halff's director of landscape architecture.

