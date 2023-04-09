Lawton City Hall will revert to its regular 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours beginning Monday.

City officials announced last week they were dropping an experiment that had added an extra hour to city hall operations, giving city residents until 6 p.m. to come to the complex for business. The effort was part of a wider initiative to increase security measures at the complex while also giving city staff the option of working four, 10-hour days.

