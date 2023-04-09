Lawton City Hall will revert to its regular 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours beginning Monday.
City officials announced last week they were dropping an experiment that had added an extra hour to city hall operations, giving city residents until 6 p.m. to come to the complex for business. The effort was part of a wider initiative to increase security measures at the complex while also giving city staff the option of working four, 10-hour days.
The 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. initiative began March 20, but city officials said Friday there had been “little to no participation from citizens to justify staying open the additional hour.” That means a return to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays for city offices inside Lawton City Hall.
City administrators have indicated that plans still are in the works to install a metal detector at the west main entrance of the building, which serves as the general public access point. Those entering the building also would be subject to search of items and bags by a handheld wand. Security cameras already have been installed inside and outside the building, with monitoring in place to ensure safety.
City officials have not said when those systems will become operational.