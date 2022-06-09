City of Lawton officials have implemented new security measures for entering Lawton City Hall that require visitors to sign a log with their names and destinations.
The measures may be upgraded in the future, to include ID scanners or entrance screening measures similar to what the Comanche County Courthouse uses. The goal is to better track visitors inside the building for safety reasons, City Council members said.
City administrators recently changed entrance requirements after signing a contract with Triangle Security Services LLC in mid-May. While security for the building had been provided by Lawton Police Department officers, it now is provided by two Triangle Security Services personnel. Those officers will work 50 hours a week total, providing security in two shifts from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. City administrators are projecting an annual cost of $60,000 to $65,000, Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said in a statement.
Burk said city administrators had intended to hire retired LPD officers on a part-time basis to provide security for city hall, rather than assigning full-time officers to the building, as has been the long-standing practice. City officials said earlier this fiscal year they wanted to return as many full-time officers to the community to handle more traditional police work. Burk said that due to a lack of interest from retired police officers, city administrators opted to design a security firm to provide the security coverage.
As was the practice of LPD officers, the security guards are posted in the lobby of city hall’s west entrance, the only entrance the general public may use to enter the building.
Burk said new protocols will require visitors to sign in and list their purpose(s) for visiting the building.
But, the city’s IT Department is researching equipment to see if they can install an ID scanner. In addition, Burk said city staff is researching information for security equipment such as a metal detector and X-ray machine for the public entrance. The system could be similar to one that has been in use in the main (west) entrance of the Comanche County Courthouse for years, and Burk said city officials have contacted county officials for some assistance in their research.
He said once information is in hand, the city could research grants that could help fund the security equipment.
City officials said the goal is to enhance safety for the public and for city staff.
“The security guards work in concert with LPD and do have the ability to police the entrance depending on the situation,” Burk said in a statement. “Obviously, it is not the city’s intention to prevent citizen access to City Hall. However, patrons are required to maintain a civil demeanor and not pose a threat to the security of city staff or other visitors within the building.”